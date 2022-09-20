StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

