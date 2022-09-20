StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.