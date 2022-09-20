StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

