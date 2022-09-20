StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
