StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.