StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 0.7 %

EDUC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

