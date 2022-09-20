StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 0.7 %
EDUC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
