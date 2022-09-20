StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
