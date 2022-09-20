StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

