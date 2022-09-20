StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PCTEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

