StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

