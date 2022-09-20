StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Articles

