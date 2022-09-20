StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

RGCO stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $457,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.