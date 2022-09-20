StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

