StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.54 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More

