StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.49. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

