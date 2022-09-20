StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

