StockNews.com Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Sell

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.