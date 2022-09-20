Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

