Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.34 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.34 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,182,811 coins. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
