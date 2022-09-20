Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 353 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LON KETL opened at GBX 145.01 ($1.75) on Thursday. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.20 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

