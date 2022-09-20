Strong Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00032543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $857,408.47 and $117,907.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

