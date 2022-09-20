Substratum Hits Market Cap of $334,789.47 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $334,789.47 and $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

