Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

