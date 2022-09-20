Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

