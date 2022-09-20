Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.