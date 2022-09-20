Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 8,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $244.19 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

