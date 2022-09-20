Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Hotel Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Shares of INN stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

