Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 1.7 %

SUMO stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $950.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $64,380.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,127 shares of company stock worth $923,846 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 579,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 543,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

