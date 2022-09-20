Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

SUI opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

