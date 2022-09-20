Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $14,816.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 470 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $17,559.20.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 111 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $3,647.46.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Sunrun by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.