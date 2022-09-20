SuperFarm Achieves Market Cap of $50.69 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official website is www.superfarm.com. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

