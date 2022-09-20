SushiSwap Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and $28.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.21 or 0.99993312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010658 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065160 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

