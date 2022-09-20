SVB Leerink Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GILD opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.