SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 589.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SVF Investment worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

