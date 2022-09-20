Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

