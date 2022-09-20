Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 0.5 %

Symrise stock opened at €99.28 ($101.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.12. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.