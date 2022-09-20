Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.84 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.
About Taitron Components
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.