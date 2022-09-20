Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.84 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

About Taitron Components

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.