Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

