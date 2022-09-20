Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Articles

