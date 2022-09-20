Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

TAYD opened at $10.10 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

