Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.27

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.27 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.28). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 107.55 ($1.30), with a volume of 27,043,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.88 ($2.16).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.19.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders purchased 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

