Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

CARR opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

