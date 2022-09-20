Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 324,962 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 598,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

