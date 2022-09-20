Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $3.10 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

