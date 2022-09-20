Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

