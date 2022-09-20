Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 269 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

