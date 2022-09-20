Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 78 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,204.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,269.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

