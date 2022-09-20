TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

