Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $25.33 Average PT from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. FIX downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.