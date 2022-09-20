Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Reaches $32.87 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.87 million and $10.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.49 or 0.00076175 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
