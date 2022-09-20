Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Tenable Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. Tenable has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

