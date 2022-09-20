TERA Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, TERA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $551,235.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA was first traded on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

